ITV has announced a bumper summer TV schedule as they confirmed Love Island will return to our screens.
The show will return after being pulled last summer in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
ITV also confirmed they will broadcast the UEFA Euro 2021 Championships as well as screening a string of new dramas starring critically-acclaimed actors such as Top Boy's Noel Clarke in Viewpoint and Coronation Street’s Katherine Kelly in Innocent.
Ross Kemp and Kate Garraway are among the stars leading ITV’s factual offering.
Good Morning Britain host, Kate, will open up about her family’s challenging year amid her husband Derek Draper’s coronavirus battle while ex-Eastender Ross Kemp will track down Britain’s tiger kings.
ITV have also confirmed three brand new entertainment shows including a spin-off of The Masked Singer, The Masked Dancer.
Bringing a wealth of dance expertise to the panel, Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse will be replacing Rita Ora alongside Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan and Davina McCall.
On being picked to judge the new series, Oti Mabuse said: "I’m so thrilled and honoured to be joining the panel on The Masked Dancer.
“I’m a huge fan of The Masked Singer and I loved the US Masked Dancer so I just can’t wait to start on this show. As a dancer I will be watching the dancers intently looking for clues - it’s going to be so much fun!!!"
Vernon Kay will host a new game show, Game of Talents, while former I’m a Celeb campmate and England footballer Ian Wright will host Moneyball.
ITV will also be featuring three shows featuring celebrity duos looking into their family past following the success of Ant and Dec’s DNA journey.
Kevin Lygo, Managing Director of Media and Entertainment at ITV, said: "There’s so much to look forward to on ITV this spring and into summer, with the
Euros and the return of Love Island, but much more besides."
ITV issued a list of other exciting shows coming this summer.
- The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe from Unforgotten writer Chris Lang, on the story of John Darwin who faked his own death to claim his life insurance.
- Atmospheric espionage thriller, The Ipcress File starring Joe Cole as iconic spy Harry Palmer, as well as Lucy Boynton and Tom Hollander, adapted by Oscar nominated writer John Hodge and directed by Emmy award winner James Watkins.
- The three-part sequel to the ground breaking single film The Murder of Stephen Lawrence, Stephen, is in production from the same team who produced the original drama. Sharlene Whyte will play Doreen Lawrence, whilst Steve Coogan is Clive Driscoll and Hugh Quarshie reprises his role from the original film as Neville Lawrence. Alrick Riley is directing the drama and Madonna Baptiste producing.
- Hitchcockian thriller Angela Black, starring Joanne Froggatt, Michiel Huisman and Samuel Adewunmi.
- The Void; a brand new, high octane, Saturday night game show that sees contestants put themselves to the test to take on a wide range of demanding mental and physical challenges - all whilst dangling at terrifying heights over ‘The Void’
- Ready to Mingle; coming to ITV2 this Autumn,a brand-new dating game show that will follow a single girl in her search for a perfect partner, as 12 male suitors compete for her affections and the chance to win a big money prize
- Starstruck, an exciting new format in which ordinary members of the public with an exceptional talent team up and transform into some of the world’s biggest music icons
