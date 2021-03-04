A POLICE vehicle driver was forced to slam on his brakes when he was confronted with an overtaking car which appeared in his lane, magistrates have been told.

At the wheel of the approaching vehicle was 18-year-old Jack Rees of Valley Close, Saundersfoot, who was 'driving straight towards the officer', the court in Llanelli heard yesterday, Wednesday March 3

Rees, who was not present in court, had entered a plea of guilty to a charge of careless driving at Gumfeston on September 4.

He was fined £200 and had nine penalty points endorsed on his driving record.

He was also ordered to pay £110 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service and a surcharge of £34.

The court was told that the police officer was driving on the B4318 road in the direction of Tenby.

As he passed the Dinosaur Park, there was a gentle sweeping left-hand bend, which is followed by a straight section of road, which has a slight incline, leading to a blind brow.

As he drove along this straight section, and whilst approaching the brow, he suddenly saw two vehicles emerge over the brow, one of which was Rees's VW Golf.

This was on the opposite carriageway and was commencing an overtake manoeuvre and was driving straight towards the officer.

The officer took immediate action to avoid a collision with Rees’s vehicle by braking hard until the anti-lock brake system kicked in and pulled the police vehicle to the near side verge.

The statement to the court added: "The standard of driving of the defendant fell well below that of a reasonable and competent driver and he was driving without due care and attention."