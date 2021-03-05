The Port of Milford Haven and Milford Youth Matters have once again renewed their partnership to continue youth provision in Milford Haven.

Milford Youth Matters provides a youth service every Friday night thanks to a financial donation by the Port of Milford Haven. By offering an indoor venue and use of its land around Milford Waterfront, the Port has enabled the charity to provide a targeted, detached service for young people aged 11-18.

The Port of Milford Haven and Milford Youth Matters have worked together for a number of years and are committed to creating opportunities for young people through an extended range of services, including events such as WAVE and Under The Bridge. The aim of the partnership is to change perceptions, reduce anti-social behaviour, increase community safety, and support young people in having a voice to shape their own future.

Dayle Gibby, Milford Youth Matters Co-ordinator, commented: “It is once again fantastic to have the support of the Port of Milford Haven. Our continuing partnership allows both Milford Youth Matters and the Port to maintain current projects like the award winning Under the Bridge, but also expand and deliver new exciting opportunities for young people within our community. During these unprecedented times we are extremely grateful for their contribution and peer support. Through partnership working we are able to maximise the use of resources, complimenting existing work and expand the opportunities to young people.”

Lauren Williams, Community Engagement Assistant for the Port of Milford Haven, added “The service Milford Youth Matters offers is so important for young people and we are proud to enable this to continue. We are committed to creating opportunities for future generations in our community and the work carried out by Dayle and the team contributes significantly towards this. I’m very much looking forward to working with Milford Youth Matters on our collaborative projects this year.”