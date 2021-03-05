A 21-YEAR-OLD man who assaulted a police officer is to be sentenced by Swansea Crown Court.
Arnold Braymor Banks of Station Road, Crymych, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Wednesday, March 3.
He pleaded guilty to assaulting, by beating, Police Constable E. Sylvester in her role as an emergency worker.,
The assault had taken place at Haverfordwest the previous day.
Banks was bailed to Swansea Crown Court for sentence on March 17, and put under an electronic curfew with conditions that he remains at his home between 8pm and 8am each day until that date.