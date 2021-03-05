PEMBROKESHIRE Leisure has formed an exciting partnership with Planed to bring Pembrokeshire people a new podcast that promotes wellbeing in our communities.
With the pandemic and the challenges it has created at the forefront of everyone’s minds, a series of conversations have been recorded with people who have taken different approaches to make their way through this last year.
With those conversations, The Pembrokeshire Wellbeing podcast was born.
The primary aim is to support communities in their wellbeing goals.
Pembrokeshire Leisure’s facilities have had to be closed for much of the last year and the service has tried to identify different ways to support residents’ wellbeing.
The service is committed playing a prominent role in the national recovery by supporting communities to become resilient and healthy through social and physical activity provision.
The podcast is a small way of showing how some of the members of our communities have chosen to keep active both mentally and physically.
The podcast (The Pembrokeshire Wellbeing) is now available in all the usual places, such as Apple Podcasts for iOS devices and Google Podcasts for Android. Please remember to subscribe.