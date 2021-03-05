COASTGUARDS are urging dog owners to keep their four-legged friends on a lead when walking the coast path or near cliffs, following a rescue yesterday (Thursday) afternoon.
Dale Coastguard team was called out at 2.32pm to reports of a dog who fell over a cliff at The Three Chimneys, near Marloes Sands.
The pooch had plunged 40 metres but incredibly had not sustained any injuries and was recovered and reunited with its owners.
"When walking your dog on the cliffs, Please keep them on a lead," said Dale Coastguards.
This advice was echoed at a national Level with HM Coastguard Rescue Service saying:
"Dogs can get into trouble while exploring, so always keep them on a lead at the coast especially near cliff edges.
"If they get stuck on a ledge, in mud or swept out to sea, don't go after them. Most dogs make it back safely, but you might not."
The RNLI added
"Keep dogs on a lead if close to cliff edges or fast flowing rivers. If your dog goes into the water or gets stuck in mud, don't go in after it.
"Move to a place it can get to safely and call it. It will probably get out by itself.
"If you're worried, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard."
