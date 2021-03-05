A film set and filmed on location in Pembrokeshire, starring actors from Star Wars and Game of Thrones, will have its Welsh Premiere this month.

The Toll delighted audiences at Glasgow Film Festival during its UK premiere at the end of February.

Billed as the first ‘west Walian Western’, The Toll follows the life of a lone toll booth operator in a small Welsh town, played by Michael Smiley (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story).

He seems content with his lot, but when a familiar face from his previous life of crime resurfaces, it sets off a madcap chain of events that lead to a showdown of epic proportions.

Annes Elwy (BBC's Little Women) plays a young local traffic cop whose investigation into a simple robbery finds her heading for the booth at exactly the wrong time.

Also starring in the film are Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones), Paul Kaye (The Stranger), Gwyneth Keyworth (Black Mirror), Steve Oram (Sightseers), and Julian Glover (Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade).

The Toll is written by Matt Redd, who is originally from Haverfordwest and the feature debut of director Ryan Andrew Hooper.

It is presented by Abertoir, Wales’ International Horror Festival as part of the Wales One World Film Festival’s 20th edition of the festival, which is taking place for free and entirely online between March 11 and 21.

The Toll is premiering as part of WOW Film Festival’s 10-day programme of world cinema, including films from Malaysia, Laos, Iran, Tunisia, Bangladesh, Argentina and more. Festival tickets are available now.

There are only 112 free tickets available for the premiere of The Toll and the screening is expected to book up quickly.

To book and for more information, visit www.wowfilmfestival.com.