Plans are afoot to convert the Sunday School building of Haverfordwest’s former Wesleyan Chapel to eight self-contained flats.
An application has been submitted to Pembrokeshire County Council by Ihan Barsoum.
The chapel at Perrots Road, Haverfordwest, will also be converted into five flats and the chapel house into two flats consecutively.
The application affects the setting of a listed building.
Planning documents state that the Sunday School building will be reinstated to its original external appearance. There will be some modifications with the addition of Velux and Dormer windows to the roof.
Inside the building there will be internal stairs and a passenger-lift to provide ease of access to the flats.
Comments on the application can be made to Pembrokeshire County Council by March 3, 2021.
The public notice can be found on p79 of the February 17 edition of the Western Telegraph and online at westerntelegraph.co.uk/announcements/public_notices.
