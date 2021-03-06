MR C Lewis

The death has occurred of Mr Clifford Lewis, of Merlins Bridge. He died, aged 96, on January 27 at Blaenmarlais Care Home, Narberth.

On leaving school, Cliff was employed as an errand boy by Commerce House in Haverfordwest and then worked for the Pembrokeshire War Agricultural Executive Committee (PWAEC).

Enlisting in the army in 1944 he was trained as a tank driver and posted to the 26th Assault Squadron, Royal Engineers, driving the specialised Armoured Vehicles often referred to as Hobart's funnies.

He fought in a number of significant engagements during the latter part of the Second World War, including the invasion of the Dutch Island of Walcheren and Operation Plunder, the Rhine Crossing.

At the end of hostilities, he remained in the army for a short period training as a mechanical service engineer.

On being demobbed he returned to Pembrokeshire, working for Green's Motors before becoming the West Wales service engineer for Saville Tractors, a post he held for 32 years until his retirement in 1991.

A keen sportsman, Cliff spent many years playing at centre half for Haverfordwest County AFC and the Pembrokeshire league side, and later was a long-standing member of the Rabbits section of Haverfordwest Golf Club.

He also loved his garden, especially his flowers, and enjoyed chatting with neighbours as they passed by and admired them.

In his retirement he particularly enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, Rachel and Matthew, sharing with them his love of sport and gardening and playing an important role in their childhood.

A funny, caring and helpful father, grandfather, friend and neighbour, he will be sadly missed. Those wishing to make a donation in memory of Cliff may contribute to a charity of their own choice.

Cliff was predeceased by his wife Elsie in 2010, after 60 years of marriage. He leaves to mourn his daughter Linda and son-in-law Bill; granddaughter Rachel and her husband Andrew; grandson Matthew and his wife Kate, as well as great-grandchildren Rebecca and Elijah. He is also mourned by his sister Iris.

The funeral was held at Parc Gwyn crematorium on February 4 and was conducted by E C Thomas and Son.