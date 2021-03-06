I SEE from BBC News that archaeologists believe that Stonehenge was removed from Wales and rebuilt in Wiltshire. Very interesting.

It was already well-known that the bluestones at the centre of Stonehenge are originally from the Preseli Hills of north Pembrokeshire. The geological evidence proves that.

However, if they were once part of an edifice in Waun Mawn, Preseli Hills, Wales, then they must have been physically moved by man, not by ice during an Ice Age, as many have surmised.

How Welsh forefathers, ‘Ancient Britons’, moved such massive stones from west Wales to Wiltshire is absolutely amazing. When modern man tried moving just one or two stones a few years ago, the raft immediately sank in Milford Haven, if I recall.

Greece is trying to reclaim the Elgin Marbles. What if Wales tries reclaiming Stonehenge?

They can re-erect it here, in Cardigan Island Coastal Farm Park, Gwbert, from where we can view the Preseli Hills in the distance.

We have the ideal location as long as the Government takes care of the haulage. They could install it here free of charge. A bargain deal from a good Cardi. We could then hold annual open-air rock concerts.

If not, why doesn’t Mark Drakeford send Boris Johnson a bill for a few million pounds? After all, Stonehenge is an extremely lucrative tourist attraction. He could also charge VAT [Very Ancient Tomb].

If Boris has no record of the original invoice, and won’t pay, he should do the decent thing and hand Stonehenge back. Of course, being an historian, he may well point out that the 5,000-year-old monolith was not received by the English, since they have only been in what is now England for a mere 1,500 years.

The original British... of most of Britain... are the ‘Welsh’, of course. Those ‘johnny-comelately’ Anglo-Saxons called the native British/Britons, ‘Wealas’ meaning ‘Romanised foreigners’. Hence Wales and Welsh.

The oldest existing Welsh poetry, ‘Y Gododdin’ by Aneirin, was composed in Welshspeaking Din Eidin, Edinburgh, ruled by Mynyddog Mwynfawr [tell me he wasn’t Welsh] circa AD600. London derives from Llyn Din, Welsh for ‘fort by the lake’, hence called Londinium by the Romans, who only altered existing place-names. ‘Din’ [fort] gives us ‘Dinas’, Welsh for city.

L J JENKINS, Gwbert