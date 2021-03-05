MEMBERS of the public now have a chance to have their say on the way pubs and restaurants in Pembrokeshire are run and their effects on Tenby and Haverfordwest town centres.
Pembrokeshire County Council review of the Statement of Licensing Policy is open for comments from now until March 31 2021.
The policy sets out the basis on which the council decides on licence applications, including premises, club and personal licences.
Also taking place from now until 31st March is a review of the Cumulative Impact Assessments for Haverfordwest town centre and Tenby town centre and whether they should be retained.
A Cumulative Impact Area is a designated zone where evidence has indicated that the number, type or density of licensed premises is impacting adversely on crime and disorder, public safety, public nuisance and the protection of children from harm.
Cllr Cris Tomos, cabinet member for environment, public protection and the Welsh language, encouraged all those with an interest in either or both reviews to give their views.
"The reviews will have wide-ranging implications," he said. "So it's very important that we hear from Pembrokeshire residents, businesses, people working in the hospitality industry, and the holder of local premises, club and personal licences."
To give your views in an online survey and find out further information on the reviews, visit haveyoursay.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/review-of-licensing-policy
All responses need to be in by Wednesday March 31.