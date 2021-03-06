A CARDIGAN county councillor says she has been surprised there has not been a serious accident on the stretch of the A478 heading towards Cardigan.

The section of highway, which includes the notorious Burton Bends, has been identified as a possible accident blackspot due to excessive vehicle speeds, ongoing roadworks and falling tree branches.

Cllr Catrin Miles told colleagues Ceredigion County Council were aware of rising concerns and had considered the introduction of various traffic-calming measures aimed at reducing the speed of passing vehicles.

"We've been looking at the possible introduction of speed limits at various spots as well as the number of overhanging trees that have to be cut," she revealed.

"Unfortunately all these potential measures have had to be put on the back burner for now - quite frankly I'm surprised there has not been serious injury there."

Cllr John Adams-Lewis said it was vital that branches were cut back so they did not fall into the road and Cllr Miles confirmed the local authority had asked landowners to prune back trees.

"It's a very important health and safety matter and accidents do happen there quite regularly," she added.

Town councillors were responding to a letter from local resident Ceri Poulson who had expressed fears at safety issues along the road from the Cilgerran junction towards Cardigan.

Cllr Miles said she had contacted the local county councillor from Pembrokeshire on the matter but the problem was arranging a site visit during the current Covid-19 restrictions.

"We've had some meetings there in the past and that stretch of road further up is due to be re-surfaced," she said. "There's another place by Troedyrhiw where a lorry went over the edge some time ago."