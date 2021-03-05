Unique hairdressing skills have earned Pembrokeshire College students: Holly Mathias, Jenna Kilgallon, Helaina Thomas and Leah Rees a place in the next stage of a national hair competition created by Concept Hair Magazine (CHM).

CHM say they are the only magazine for UK hairdressing and barbering students and apprentices.

Talking about their Learner of the Year competition CHM said: "Alongside the prestige of winning a UK competition for both student and college, the competition is completely free to enter and there are fantastic prizes to be won."

The Pembrokeshire College students had to create hairdos themed under categories including, Red Carpet, Old School Barbershop and more to get into the next stage of this competition. They were then invited into the College to to show their fully presented entries as evidence, and submitted them remotely to the Concept Hair Magazine judges.

In response to her progression in the competition finalist, Holly Mathias said:

"The support from the staff at Pembrokeshire College is outstanding. I would recommend everyone to take part in this competition."

Holly said she plans to go into full-time employment when she completes her course and hopes to one day work on cruise ships or even own her own salon.

The hairdressing lecturer for this group Charlotte Jones, said: "We were all so impressed with the creativity, dedication and enthusiasm of all the students who took part in the competition."

The next stage involves the candidates submitting photographic entries on the 12th March where six will be shortlisted for the national finals which is set to take place virtually in April.