A 35-YEAR-OLD man who refused to take a police breath test earlier this week has been banned from driving for 28 months.
Sergejs Katerinics, of no fixed address, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Wednesday, March 3.
He had been arrested following a stop check in Goodwick the previous day when he failed to provide a specimen of breath.
While in custody he again refused to provide.
The court communicated with Katerinics via an interpreter, and he admitted the offence.
In addition to the driving ban, he was ordered to immediately pay a total of £452 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.
The court decided that in default of payment, they would send Katerinics to prison for 14 days as they felt he was unlikely to remain at an address in the UK.
