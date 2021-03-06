A POLICE stop-check on a car at Pembroke Port this week found a disqualified driver with no insurance or MOT in force for his vehicle.
Martin McCarthy, 43, of Bexleyheath, Kent was arrested on Admiralty Way in the early hours of Wednesday, March 3, and appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court the same day.
He admitted the offences and also a breach of a suspended sentence imposed by magistrates in Bromley, Kent last year for driving without insurance.
McCarthy was further banned from driving for 20 months, sent to prison for a total of four months and ordered to pay a total of £213 in a surcharge and costs.
