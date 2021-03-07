Last week's Milford Grammar County Sports team created a bit of interest and prompted Brian Hearne to ring putting names to some of the faces.

As well as himself he picked out Brian Laugharne, Owen Clevely, Eileen Davies, Peter Hancock, John Wilcox, Ken Mathias, Margaret Cleaver, Mike Quigley, Govan John, Trevor Owens and Neil Lewis.

Cheers Brian.

I also heard from Robert "Nizzy" Nisbet.

"Hello Jeff..I was very interested in your photo in this week's TRM of the MHGS team, certainly the athletics team for the County Sports.

I most certainly wasn't in that team , my one contribution that year having been to drop the baton in the Junior relay, but can name some.

I'm surprised though at how few I can name. I was in Form 3 that year, and maybe I remember people best when we were all a few years' older.

Anyway, here are my few.

The staff were Mr Tidswell, obviously, flanked by the PE staff, Walter Thomas and Ruth Edwards. I'm most certain about the big lad directly behind Walter Thomas, the boy who seems to have lost his number plate..Mike Llewellyn(from Neyland) Maybe 3 places back to the left, Mike Quigley (who would have won the Middle 880 that year). Far left in the row behind him I think is Ray Hackett.

In the First Formers' row in front, I wonder if the big lad just left of Mr Thomas is John Richards (probably Form 2 then, in fact) ? Maybe just one further left as we look at it David Cole. And as a final banker I'll have a shot at the two "book-ends" in that row..

Neil Lewis on the boys side and Hilary Phillips on the girls'.

And now that the brain cells have been stirred up I recognise a few more.

Middle back row..Brian Laugharne. Front row boys side..Mike (Yi) James..girls side.. Nan Roberts."

Thanks Nizzy.

Brian was also trying to recall the name of another lad in the pic. a brilliant javelin thrower, who'd lived in Black Bridge..and lo and behold..I had a call from John James, now living in Saundersfoot...who was that very boy.

John also spoke of his BlackBridge childhood, including picking conkers in the grounds of Castle Hall. Thanks for getting in touch John.

And this seems like a perfect opportunity to remind ourselves of the Castle Hall story, one of Milford's most prestigeous and historic buildings, which, in the mid 1930's, became one of the town's pre-war casualties.

It was built in the 1770's by John Zephaniah Holwell, ex Governor of Bengal, who became notable for his alleged incarceration in The Black Hole of Calcutta .

In the 1780's it was sold to Robert Farquhar, a Purser on HMS Hyena, then, just before the end of the 19th century, a Haverfordwest wine merchant, John Warlow, bought it.

Five years later a rich Quaker oil dealer , John Benjamin Rotch, bought the place instead of a property on the Front Street (Hamilton Terrace) which had been built for him.

In 1819, after a huge decline in his business fortunes, he sold up and left the area, but here's a snap of the Hamilton Terrace property he turned down.

After that the "Greville" family became owners, in father and son sequence, and for almost 50 years transformed the Milford Pill area, including the Hall itself.

In 1867, after the death of Col Greville, the next resident was Samuel Lake, a self made building engineer who came to Milford in order to bid for the completion of the Milford Docks project.

He was a visionary ..promising to make Milford a veritable Transatlantic titan of a town..possibly

even a new Liverpool..but, as I have written previously..these pipe dream plans never become a reality.

But Lake left his mark , as well as renovating the Hall, he also built new concrete houses near the old Fort at Pill, and introduced electricity to the town.

1911 saw an order of controversial Benedictine Nuns taking over residence and re-naming it St Bride's Abbey.

They remained there for the next six years, before leaving in 1917, with even more of a hoohah, disappearing under a cloud of charges which included possible German collaboration.

Sir Hugh Thomas OBE, a Haverforwest estate agent, and one of the largest land and property owner in Wales, then purchased the Hall. When he died in 1924, the estate passed to his family and, eventually, in 1934, it was sold to the RNAD.

And in 1936, the Hall was demolished to make way for road access to the Mine Depot.

That leads nicely to another snippet from Alan Phillips's recollections of his days working there in the 1960's.

"Not long after commencing in the Depot, the intrepid Stan Amos took me on board an ammunition ship alongside Newton Noyes jetty which had just been loaded.

Down to the bottom of one of the holds we descended where staff were still securing and shoring with timber. Stan then told me that the RFA Bedenham, similar but smaller, caught fire and blew up in Gibraltar naval base in 1951.

There were, in fact, 12 men killed I later learnt. Being curious, I asked Stan how it caught fire. His reply was that depth charges similar to what I was standing on became unstable and caught fire. My frightened reply was.. "how quick can I get up on deck ?"

Apparently a certan batch/lot number became unstable. This also happened at RNAD Bedenham in Gosport, resulting in much damage but no loss of lives.

Another incident happened to me at Milford whilst with team of men transferring A/S mortars MK10 (known as Squid) from broad guage trucks to narrow gauge in the Transit Shed. These were being lifted one at a time by a special handling grab which had to be tightened prior to lifting. Apparently there was a defect (later proved) whereby the grab worked loose resulting in the cigar shaped projectile slipping out and falling onto the ground.

These were what was termed thin walled ammo 212lbs explosive. Of course it then had to be examined by the Laboratory staff prior to moving. That model of grab then had to be modified everywhere."

Alan's memories will continue some other time, but, just a few years before he started at the Mine Depot, berthed at the Ward's Yard jetty, (next one down from Newton Noyes) waiting to be broken up, was HMS Jed. A River class frigate, built by Charles Hill & Sons in Bristol : 1830 tons ; 301' in length. Her armoury included.. 2x4 inch guns, 10x 20mm Oerlikons..1x Hedgehog A/S projector; 150 depth charges.

For most of her wartime career she was a convoy escort in the Atlantic, and was involved in the sinking of U954, the U-boat on which Admiral Doenitz's son was lost.

Pic is from the Ward's collection of the late Ivor Day.

