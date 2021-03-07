PEMBROKESHIRE Headteachers have reported very positive returns to school for Foundation Phase Learners.

All Foundation Phase Learners returned to schools on Monday, March 1 and attendance has been reported at almost 90% since.

"A wide range of council services have worked together to ensure that Foundation Phase pupils have been able to return safely to school," said Pembrokeshire County Council's director for education, Steven Richards-Downes.

"I am particularly grateful to all school staff and families for ensure that learning is now available for our youngest learners face to face."

Headteachers remarked how schools have filled with smiles and laughter following the safe and phased return of Foundation Phase learners.

Cora O'Brien, Headteacher at Waldo Williams School in Haverfordwest said how quickly learners have settled back in to a routine.

"It has been an absolute joy to hear their laughter in the playground and to observe their love of learning face to face once again. I thank everybody in the Waldo Williams School community for working so hard to ensure that the transition went smoothly."

Vicky Hart-Griffiths, Headteacher of Ysgol Hafan y Mor in Tenby, said: "It has been wonderful to welcome all our Foundation Phase learners back to school. They are thriving, being amongst friends and back to a school routine.

"All the pupils have spoken about how happy they are to have returned and it's an absolute pleasure to welcome them back and we can't wait until we have all our pupils back in school.

"The school feels alive again and there's a positive buzz and laughter once again echoing throughout the school."

Gareth Lewis, Headteacher at Broad Haven CP School said children had returned 'with real enthusiasm, and have been very keen to meet up with their friends'.

Mr Lewis added: "Our parents have been very supportive and positive about the return, and those with older children are very much looking forward to a wider return to schooling."

Mr Richards-Downes said plans were now turning to more learners returning to schools in the near future.

"We are looking to the next phases of the re-opening of schools on the 15th of March as long as the government guidelines allow."

Further details will be released in due course.