Lidl and Aldi have revealed their biggest bargains this weekend available from Sunday, March 7.
The budget supermarket chains have both revealed a range of new products being made available this weekend from power tools to facial kits.
Here is a round-up of some of the best deals you can find.
LIDL
This week, Lidl is focussing on DIY to help you improve you home with a range of power tools.
These include:
This Parkside Table Saw is perfect for precise cuts in wood, wood with nails, chipboard, coated furniture panels and plastics. Available in Lidl for £99.99.
This Parkside Paint Sprayer will evenly apply paint to smooth and textured surfaces and comes with three-year warranty. Available in Lidl for £24.99.
The Parkside Extension Lead with Surge Protectionwith two USB sockets will help you reach further with your power tools. Available for just £11.99.
Find more deals at Lidl.co.uk.
Aldi
It's all about looking and feeling better this weekend at Aldi with a range of Health and Beauty products available in Aldi specialbuys.
These include:
Revitalise your facial skin using 3 types of energy with this amazing Silk'n Face Tite Facial Kit. The product is available on Aldi's website for £99.99 where it has five star reviews from customers.
Smooth and style your hair the easy way with this Revlon One Step Dryer & Hair Styler, available at Aldi for £29.99.
Clean your makeup brushes with ease with the Stylpro Pearl Makeup Brush Cleaner, available for £24.99.
Find out more at Aldi.co.uk.
Comments are closed on this article.