Meghan Markle's former Suits co-star Patrick J Adams has branded the Royal Family "seemingy archaic and toxic" in an explosive Twitter rant.

The Duchess of Sussex’s friends have rallied to her support as reports claimed a string of ex-royal workers will take part in the inquiry into bullying claims made against Meghan.

Confidants of the duchess have taken to social media to defend her against accusations she drove out two personal assistants and that staff were “humiliated” on several occasions.

At least 10 former members of royal staff are prepared to take part in the Buckingham Palace inquiry, which will be conducted by the human resources department, the Daily Mirror has reported.

But Adams, who played Mike Ross, husband of Meghan Markle’s character, Rachel Zane, in the US legal drama Suits, has jumped to his former co-stars defence in an astonishing Twitter rant.

The Canadian actor and director said he has watched his friend “navigate the last few years in astonishment”.

He said: “Meghan Markle and I spent the better part of a decade working together on Suits. From day one she was an enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive member of our television family. She remained that person and colleague as fame, prestige and power accrued.

“She has always been a powerful woman with a deep sense of morality and a fierce work ethic and has never been afraid to speak up, be heard and defend herself and those she holds dear. Like the rest of the world, I have watched her navigate the last few years in astonishment.”

Adams, 36, then went on to slam the “seemingly archaic and toxic” Royal Family.

He continued: “She fell in love, moved to a new country, became a household name across the entire globe and began the difficult work of trying to find her place in a family dynamic that can at best be described as complicated and at worst, seemingly archaic and toxic.

“It sickened me to read the endless racist, slanderous, clickbaiting vitriol spewed in her direction from all manner of media across the UK and the world but I also knew that Meghan was stronger than people realized or understood and they would regret underestimating her.

“And then they welcomed Archie. And on any sort of decent planet that would be a time to stop sharpening the knives and let these two people enjoy the magical early months and years of starting a family. But we don’t live on that planet and instead the hunt continued.”

He added: ‘It’s OBSCENE that the Royal Family, who’s newest member is currently GROWING INSIDE OF HER, is promoting and amplifying accusations of “bullying” against a woman who herself was basically forced to flea the UK in order protect her family and her own mental health.

“In my opinion, this newest chapter and it’s timing is just another stunning example of the shamelessness of an institution that has outlived its relevance, is way overdrawn on credibility and apparently bankrupt of decency.

Buckingham Palace said it was “very concerned” by the bullying accusations made by former royal staff against Meghan as it launched the investigation this week.

Past and present employees have been invited to speak in confidence about their experiences of working for the duchess.

“Find someone else to admonish, berate and torment. My friend Meghan is way out of your league.”

The allegations were first reported by the Times which said Jason Knauf, the Sussexes’ then communications secretary, made a bullying complaint in October 2018 in an apparent attempt to force Buckingham Palace to protect staff.

In response to the claims Meghan's spokesman said: “The duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma.

“She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good.”