An invoice for more than £80,000 has been submitted to the Home Office for Penally camp costs.
At full council Cllr Jonathan Preston, who represents Penally ward, submitted a question asking for details about the costs to the authority in supporting the housing of asylum seekers by the UK government.
His question was: “Penally training camp has now been under the control of the Home Office for almost six months. Please can the relevant Cabinet Member provide a breakdown of all costs to this authority which have been incurred in providing staff, services and other associated resources to Penally camp since its re-purpose by the Home Office last September?”
Council leader Cllr David Simpson said that on February 22, Pembrokeshire County Council submitted an invoice for £83, 858 which includes £65,564 in staff costs, £12,799 of specialist support and £5,495 for works such as barriers and the like.
In response to a supplementary question about what had been received back Cllr Simpson said that nothing as yet, but the invoice had only be recently submitted, adding “hopefully the whole amount.”
He said that recent discussion with the WLGA had seen support for the view that the camp is not fit for purpose and that council should be reimbursed its costs.
“It’s causing great concern that after March they haven’t got planning permission,” added Cllr Simpson.
