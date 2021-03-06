Friends and colleagues at Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre have bid a fond farewell to long serving staff member Glynnis Iles on her retirement.
Glynnis has given over 11 years of dedicated service to heritage projects in the town which led up to the opening of the heritage centre in the former Royal Dockyard Chapel.
She began as a volunteer at the Flying Boat Centre in 2009 before taking on the post of financial administrator. Although a part-time position, she devoted many extra hours to her role over the years, working closely with staff, trustees and the many volunteers.
Coronavirus restrictions meant a small ‘send off’ for Glynnis with Heritage Trust Chairman Graham Clarkson presenting gifts, cards and flowers on behalf of all the team involved in the centre.
Said Graham: “Glynnis has been ever present through all the years and has made a big contribution to our progress. Her financial record keeping was meticulous and she also took on other roles and was a very popular team member with everyone. She will be much missed by all of us. We wish her a long and happy retirement and we know she will keep in close contact with her friends here.”
Glynnis’ post has been taken by Sally Archer-Thompson, working with centre co-ordinator Petra Bourne who joined the centre team last summer.