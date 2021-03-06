WELL said Shirley and Leigh concerning the granting of planning application for a KFC in Pembroke Dock - do we really need another fast food joint in our town?
There's enough littering around the area without more from KFC.
With government advising the public about healthy eating should our planners be willing to accept this new outlet?
Surely some other more worthy business could be accommodated on the Llanion site.
The litter problem in Pembrokeshire is horrendous at present as another letter contributor, Pat, referred to.
A blot on the landscape of this essentially beautiful county.
A CONCERNED PEMBROKE DOCK RESIDENT,
By email