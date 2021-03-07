HAVERFORDWEST County AFC chairman Rob Edwards has revealed that the Cymru Premier club has reached an agreement to sign former Premier League player and Wales international Jazz Richards.

The transfer is subject to FAW clearance, which the Club hopes should be received on Monday, with Richards available for selection against Aberystwyth Town in midweek if clearance is granted.

Richards has made 14 appearances for Wales, as well as 39 appearances for Swansea City and 47 for Cardiff City, with experience in the Premier League and the Championship at both these clubs.

He was also a member of the Wales squad that reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016 in France, and he played in four matches in Euro 2016 qualifying and three in 2018 World Cup qualifying.

The 29 year-old, who can play full-back or midfield, will bolster options available to Haverfordwest manager Wayne Jones, heading into the end of Phase One of the Cymru Premier season.

“We are absolutely delighted to complete the signing of Jazz,” said Chairman Rob Edwards.

“He is a true professional, who has played at the highest level for club and country.

“His ability, experience and knowledge of the game will be a huge asset for the rest of the season, and will no doubt raise the levels of those around him too.”

Richards began his professional career at his hometown club Swansea City, having previously played youth football for their local rivals Cardiff City, and had a six-year spell with the first team.

He also spent time on loan with Crystal Palace, Huddersfield Town and Fulham, before joining the latter Club for an undisclosed fee in 2015, where he established himself in the senior side.

In 2016, he returned to Cardiff City, helping them win promotion to the Premier League in 2018, but after suffering injuries was released when his contract finished at the end of the 2019–20 season

Despite interest from professional sides - and a trial period at Carmarthen Town - the right-back has committed his short-term future at least to the Pembrokeshire Bluebirds in the Cymru Premier.