There have been six new cases of coronavirus recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area according to today’s figures (Sunday, March 7).

Today’s Public Health Wales figures show five new cases in Carmarthenshire, one in Pembrokeshire and none in Ceredigion.

Across Wales, 152 new cases have been confirmed and 18 new suspected Covid-19 deaths have also been reported.

The total number of cases in Wales is now 205,038, with 5,403 deaths.

One new death was recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total standing at 461 throughout the pandemic.

The total number of cases across the three counties is now 15,558 – 10,514 in Carmarthenshire, 3,313 in Pembrokeshire and 1,731 in Ceredigion.

There have been 11,013 tests carried out since the last report.

Across Wales, 995,059 have received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 176,054 the second.

In Hywel Dda the health board has administered 130,152 vaccinations up to March 3 – 12,869 over the last seven days.

There have been 56,714 first doses, 4,345 second doses administered in Carmarthenshire, 39,146 first doses, 2,488 second doses in Pembrokeshire and 21,780 first doses and 1,348 second does in Ceredigion.

Dr Giri Shankar, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: “The weekly incidence of Covid-19 infections is now below 50 cases per 100,000 population in more than half of the local authorities in Wales, with the overall rate at 46.4 cases per 100,000.

“This does vary between local authority areas and therefore we remind the public that Level 4 restrictions are still in place. This weekend you should stay at home, work from home if you can, wear a face covering where required, wash your hands regularly and stay two metres from anyone you do not live with.

“We remind everyone that four people from two different households are now able to meet outdoors for socially distanced local exercise. However, please remember this is solely for the purpose of exercise and that individuals should remain at a social distance, and that this guidance doesn’t apply to private gardens.

“Coronavirus cases by variant in Wales are reported on the UK Government website. The dominant strain in Wales is the Kent variant, and there is currently no evidence of widespread community transmission of other Variants of Concern in Wales.

“The Welsh Government has announced that the revised vaccine strategy will mean that every eligible adult in Wales will be offered a first dose by the end of July. In addition, adults with severe or profound learning disabilities, and those with any mental illness that causes severe functional impairment, will be invited for vaccination as part of the JCVI priority group six, and the Welsh Government has published guidance on identifying eligible individuals in these groups and how to support them to take up their vaccine offers.

“The Welsh Government also announced an expansion of workplace and community testing, with workplaces with more than 50 employees now eligible for support to regularly test their workforce, helping to reduce the spread of the virus and allowing them to operate safely.

“As primary school children aged three to seven years in foundation phase returned to face-to-face learning, we thank parents for their perseverence during the winter.

“We need your continued support to control the spread of Coronavirus, so please do not send your child to school if they are unwell, even if you are not sure if they have Coronavirus. Please continue to work from home if at all possible.

“When you take your child to school, always keep your distance from other parents, wear a face covering, and don’t stay around and chat. Please don’t invite other children or their parents to your home to play or stay, even outdoors, and even if they are in the same bubble at school.

“Make sure your child understands the importance of washing their hands regularly.

“Restrictions on UK and international travel remain in place. More information on current travel guidance is available on the Welsh Government website. “More than 995,000 people have now received a first dose of the safe and effective Coronavirus vaccine. We encourage everyone, whatever their background, social demographic and ethnicity, to have the vaccine when they are offered it. We also stress the importance of seeking information from a trusted source such as Public Health Wales, the Welsh Government, your local health board or GP.

“If you or a member of your household develop a cough, fever or change in sense of taste or smell, you must self-isolate immediately and book a free Coronavirus test, either by calling 119 or by visiting www.gov.wales/getting-tested-coronavirus-covid-19.”