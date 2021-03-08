Andrew RT Davies MS, the Conservative Leader in the Senedd, has repeated his call for the Welsh Government to publish a clear roadmap to recovery and easing restrictions.
Davies said:
“Welsh Conservatives have been clear that we want this to be the last lockdown and have supported measures to ensure that is the case.
"We've made great strides in recent months bearing down on the virus and with our exceptional vaccination programme.
"However, now is time for a roadmap out of lockdown. Where the data allows, restrictions should be sensibly eased, and this is especially important for some of our most vulnerable and most isolated citizens, and for our struggling economy.
“We’re now entering a different era of the pandemic, and I pay tribute to our fantastic NHS staff and others who have got us to this point, a point where we can look to a better future.
"Wales is crying out for a clear path forward and an end to the isolation so many have experienced and are still are experiencing. This week, Labour ministers should step up and provide a roadmap to recovery for Welsh families, workers and businesses."