A FOUR-YEAR driving ban has been handed out by magistrates to a man the day after he failed a police breath test.
Steven James O'Sullivan, 35, of Penycwm appeared in the court at Haverfordwest last Thursday, March 4.
He pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol on the A40 at Letterston the previous day.
The court heard that a breath test showed 60 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit being 35.
O'Sullivan was also fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.