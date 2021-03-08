A MOTORIST drove along a Pembrokeshire road at more than double its speed limit, Haverfordwest Magistrates Court was told on Thursday, March 4.
Jonathan Grant, 29, of Dan Y Bryn, Fishguard appeared in court to plead guilty to breaking the 40mph speed limit on the A40 Fishguard by-pass.
A speed of 89mph was recorded by laser at 1.25pm on July 15.
Grant was fined £135 and ordered to pay £200 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service, together with a surcharge of £34.
He changed his plea from not guilty to guilty, and this was taken into account by the court.
He also had six points endorsed on his driving record.