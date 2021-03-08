CRYMYCH man Rhodri Davies went over for a late score to secure a famous win for the Cornish Pirates as they beat former Premiership and European champions Saracens at Mennaye Field.

Davies, a former pupil a Ysgol y Preseli, scampered over the line with four minutes left to complete a stunning 25-17 triumph over the Sarries in their Greene King IPA Championship opener.

“It’s a great club, and the boys are great,” said the 29 year-old scrum-half, who joined the Pirates ahead of the 2019/20 season on a two-year contract, and is keen to make his mark this season.

“I was with Dragons and lived in Cardiff, but I was getting bored of living in a city, but after coming down here I have enjoyed being in Cornwall massively so far, it’s so similar to Pembrokeshire.”

Having played junior rugby for his home village club of Crymych, Davies played for the University of Wales Institute, Cardiff in the BUCS (British Universities & Colleges Sport) competition.

Following graduation, he represented the Wales Sevens team, and Great Britain Students Sevens in the Student Olympiad, between two spells playing for Llandovery in the Welsh Premiership.

A move to Rotherham for their 2017/18 Championship campaign followed, before returning to Wales to spend a year with the Dragons, and it was from there he joined the Cornish Pirates.

“Rhodri is a real livewire who we first came across playing for Rotherham, and being quick off the mark and with good feet, he is also physical and offers a threat,” said co-coach Gavin Cattle.

“Probably a little frustrated not to have had as much game time as he would have liked at the Dragons, the move to us has given him a great opportunity to get his career back on track.”

Against Saracens, tries from Sean Maitland and Alex Lewington gave the north London club a 10-8 lead at the break, with Luke Scully kicking a penalty and Tom Duncan crossing in reply.

The Pirates came storming back at the start of the second half, with hooker Dan Frost squeezing over and Scully converting to make it 15-10.

Tim Swinson muscled his way over and Manu Vunipola added the extras to edge Sarries ahead once more - but Scully's second penalty hauled the hosts 18-17 in front.

And, when the visitors let the ball bounce from a big up-and-under, the Pembrokeshire man pounced to collect and go over with four minutes left, to complete an unlikely win for the Pirates.

In a truncated second-tier season, shortened because of the coronavirus pandemic, 11 clubs will play the other 10 competing sides once in a bid to qualify for a two-leg promotion play-off between the top two.