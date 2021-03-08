PEMBROKESHIRE WASPI women are among those joining virtual protests on International Women's Day today, March 8.

The women are still waiting for the Ombudsman's decision on their complaints of maladministration.

Nearly four years ago, in June 2017, a member of the Women Against State Pension Injustice (WASPI) Group lodged her initial complaint with the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) about the lack of notice she had received of changes to her state pension age. Her complaint is now on hold with others with the Public and Health Services Parliamentary Ombudsman,

Usually on International Women's Day WASPI members take to the streets, attending collective rallies held all around the UK, demanding a decision.

This year their protests will take a different form, as thousands of 1950s women and their supporters will take to the airwaves, TV and social media,

"Well over 10,000 women in the two Pembrokeshire constituencies alone, have lost up to six years of the pensions they had paid into, as they were given little or no notice of this major change to their financial situation," said local organiser Jackie Gilderdale.

"Many now have to work until they reach 66, often in front line services at risk of Covid-19. Others are struggling on much lower incomes than they had expected; many having to rely on support from family members.

"In all cases their retirement plans have been shattered. What better day to remind everyone about their fight for justice, than on International Women's Day? These women are not going away".

For more information about Pembrokeshire and Carmarthen West WASPI, email pembrokeshirewaspi@gmail.com, or follow WASPI on Facebook or visit https://www.waspicampaign2018.co.uk/ .