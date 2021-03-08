COUNTY Hall in Haverfordwest is to be illuminated in purple today (Monday, March 8) to celebrate International Women’s Day.
The global day, which has occurred for well over a century, celebrates the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women, as well as calling for action to accelerate women’s equality.
County councillor Pat Davies of Fishguard, a member of the women’s organisation Soroptimist International, said: “The campaign theme for 2021 to recognise International Women’s day is //ChoosetoChallenge.
“Closer to home as a county councillor I would like to see more women take up the challenge to be elected to the council at the elections in May next year. It is a challenge as local politics is male dominated; 60 elected councillors make up Pembrokeshire County Council but at this time there are only seven women. The recently deceased Ruth Bader Ginsburg said: ‘Women belong in all places where decisions are being made’.”
Cllr Simon Hancock, council chairman, said: “By lighting up County Hall to mark international Women’s Day, Pembrokeshire County Council celebrates the efforts of women and girls in helping to shape a more equal future and recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic.
“We celebrate women’s contribution to society and the need for greater gender equality.”
The call to illuminate County Hall was made by Councillor Thomas Tudor, county councillor for the Castle ward of Haverfordwest.
County Hall has previously been illuminated as a symbol of support with the Black Lives Matter campaign, for Holocaust Memorial Day, for Domestic Violence Awareness Month, to celebrate the anniversary of Victory over Japan Day (VJ Day), and to mark LGBT+ History Month.
