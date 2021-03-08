A CASTING call has gone out to the people of Pembrokeshire to help create a big screen film.

Short clips of families and individuals performing simple acts, such as playing on a beach or cooking, or holding up a light, are being sought for the 60-minute film, Go Tell The Bees.

The request is being made by National Theatre Wales TEAM, which has been working with the communities of Pembrokeshire for the past four years, and recently created a documentary to mark the 25th anniversary of the Sea Empress disaster.

This event will form the backdrop to Go Tell The Bees, which is focusing on humans' connection to nature and each other.

Thr film will be first shown at Manorbier Castle and then various locations around Pembrokeshire.

"We would love the film to feature as many Pembrokeshire faces, spaces and places as possible and are asking people to submit 10-30 second clips of themselves performing simple acts that help us better connect with our environment and each other," said Naomi Chiffi, National Theatre Wales TEAM co-ordinator.

Also sought are clips of people holding up candles and other lights, which will feature in the film's conclusion.

The closing date for submission of film clips is next Monday, March 15, at 5pm.

You can find more information and how to submit a clip on www.nationaltheatrewales.org/opportunities/go-tell-the-bees-be-part-of-a-feature-film-made-with-by-and-for-the-people-of-pembrokeshire/