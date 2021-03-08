Pembroke Dock and Narberth boys, Joshua Deakin and Iwan Lewis have ran two marathons in the space of two days, raising £570 for the Mental Health Foundation.

As part of American athlete's David Goggin's 4x4x48 challenge, the boys had to run four miles every four hours for 48 hours. They began on Friday, March 5 and Iwan said: "Me and Josh run frequently anyway so it wasn't too bad, we did do a half marathon last week to prepare though."

Another way the men prepared their bodies was by submerging themselves in a wheelie bin filled with ice cold water.

Iwan suffers with a knee injury, but still managed to run 40 of the 48 miles, cycling the remainder of the challenge. Joshua said he thought it was amazing how much Iwan ran with a bad knee.

The two men met when they started studying in Bristol together, they both said they were shocked by the support they received from people they weren't even that close with.

"The support from people we aren't even close with has been insane."

When asked why they chose to raise money for The Mental Health Foundation Joshua said: "Lockdown has been tough for everyone, and the charity provides people with support and hope in these trying times."

They celebrated the completion of the challenge with their four other house mates, who chose to run the last four miles alongside them.

Joshua and Iwan decided to vlog their training on their Instagram accounts which helped promote their challenge, and increase donations. Beginning on Friday, February 5 it has taken them just over four weeks to raise this money.

Each of the students thanked their supporters in Pembrokeshire, which include a lot of their family and friends.