A RECOMMENDATION by national park planning officers to refuse a pioneering development of six affordable homes and associated workshops in Pantmaenog Forest near Rosebush has been called 'a wasted opportunity'.

The £2.3 million project is a mixed-use development, of affordable homes with workshops, a community facility and a saw mill, planned with a live/work focus, around the growing and processing of timber-based products within the forest.

It has been billed by the developers as 'a new model of living and developing businesses in the same location' and is being considered by Pembrokeshire Coast National Park planners on Wednesday, March 10.

The plans have been submitted by Jill Holding on behalf of Coed Preseli which owns and manages the 300 hectare forest.

The houses would be built of locally grown timber and the workshops would feature turf roofs. The buildings would also have integrated solar panels and would be built sustainably by Down to Earth, an award-winning social enterprise based in Swansea.

Down to Earth would also deliver training and education in construction during the build process, as well as forestry training within Pantmaenog upon the completion of the construction of the project.

The houses would be rented affordably in perpetuity under a co-operative tenancy model, supported by the Wales Co-operative Centre.

Residents would be supported to develop their own social enterprise linked directly to the commercial woodland.

The development has been recommended for refusal for three reasons; its position in the open countryside, the proximity of the housing to the industrial production areas and insufficient assessment of the visual impacts of the development on the surrounding historic landscape.

Mark McKenna, co-founder of Down to Earth said that if the plans were refused by the planning committee it would be looked back on as a wasted opportunity.

He said that three planning consultants had looked at the application prior to submission and that he believed it was within policy.

He added that the level of support had been strong both locally and at a national level with the Future Generations Office, the Wales Cooperative Centre and Wood Knowledge Wales all supporting the scheme, as well as funders lined up to back the development.

However he said he did not believe the planning officer's report was objective, saying that it listed all the objections to the scheme but did not include crucial letters of support, such as the one from the Future Generations Office.

"It's a real lost opportunity," he said. "It aligns perfectly with Welsh Government visions on climate change, future generations, wellbeing and the social agenda. It doesn't matter what perspective you look at it from ties in.

"The idea of living and working from the same space makes a lot of sense," he said. "If you are a land bound worker, or work with your hands, it's difficult to do from home. This concept enables that.

"We are confident that everyone will look back at this as a real lost opportunity, even the planning officers, 20 years' time or even two years' time people will say why did we let this go the way it went? They will look at choices that we made with bemusement. This is one of them."