THE three counties in the Hywel Dda Health Board (UHB) area - Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion - have seen coronavirus cases increase by 100 in a week, the lowest increase in months.

Today, March 8, is one year to the day the first cases were confirmed in Pembrokeshire, with 3,316 cases recorded to date.

On March 8, 2020, two patients from county were confirmed to have Covid -19 by the Chief medical officer for Wales, Dr Frank Atherton.

The first case in Wales was confirmed on February 28, 2020.

The total number of cases in Wales is now 205,202, with 5,403 deaths.

The total number of cases across the three counties is now 15,567, as of March 8; 3,316 in Pembrokeshire and 1,732 in Ceredigion.

Pembrokeshire has seen 23 extra cases in the last week, and neighbouring Ceredigion nine.

In the same time period, there were four further deaths in Hywel Dda, up to 461.

On the previous Monday, March 1, weekly figures, total coronavirus cases in the three counties rose by 137 from February 22, up to 15,467 – 28 extra in Pembrokeshire and 17 in Ceredigion, bringing their total cases to 3,293 and 1,723 respectively as of March 1.

In the same time period, there were 17 further deaths in Hywel Dda, up to 457.

February 22 saw a weekly increase of 212 cases in Hywel Dda from February 15.

Pembrokeshire saw 58 extra cases, and neighbouring Ceredigion 22.

In the same time period, there were 21 further deaths in Hywel Dda.

More than 121,000 first doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in Hywel Dda to date on the latest figures.

Locally recorded figures confirm that at 10am on Wednesday, March 3, 121,278 first dose vaccines have been administered across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.

Total first dose vaccines per county are: Carmarthenshire 56,714 (30 per cent), Ceredigion 21,780 (30 per cent), Pembrokeshire 39,146 (31.1 per cent).

Total second dose vaccines per county are: Carmarthenshire 4,345 (2.3 per cent), Ceredigion 1,348 (1.9 per cent), Pembrokeshire 2,488 (2 per cent).

Hywel Dda University Health Board said: “This week 8,455 first doses have been delivered and 4,414 second doses have been completed. Over the weekend, the national programme delivered the 1 millionth dose, a phenomenal achievement only 11 weeks from the first dose being delivered in Wales.

“Across our three counties of Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire we have now delivered a first dose to 31.3 per cent of our population and 2.3 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine and are now fully protected.”

The health board has also confirmed where and when people in priority groups 5 to 9 will receive the vaccine.

Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, and Pembrokeshire residents in priority groups 5 to 9 can expect to receive their vaccine as follows:

• Group 5, people aged 65 - 69 years - delivered by GP practices between 15 February and 12 March

• Group 6, people aged 16 years to 64 years with underlying health conditions and unpaid carers - delivered by GP practices between 22 February and 4 April

• Group 7, people aged 60 - 64 years - delivered by mass vaccination centres starting 8 March

• Group 8, people aged 55 - 59 years - delivered by mass vaccination centres starting 22 March

• Group 9, people aged 50 - 54 years - delivered by mass vaccination centres starting 5 April

The health board currently has mass vaccination centres located in Aberystwyth, Cardigan, Haverfordwest, Tenby, Carmarthen and Llanelli.

Please do not contact your GP or health board to ask when you will receive a vaccine. You will be contacted directly when it is your turn.