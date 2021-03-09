MANY people in the community do not want the speed limit on the St Dogmaels to Cardigan road reduced to 20 mph, it has been claimed.

Local resident Caroline Blackburn appeared at a meeting of Cardigan Town Council to put forward the case against the ‘Twenty is Plenty’ campaign.

And she suggested that a pavement along the entire length of the B4546 would be a preferable alternative.

“I used to bike in London where the cycle tracks are very narrow,” Ms Blackburn told councillors. “I do not think a 20 mph speed zone is necessary on this link road – we should engage with the community as a lot of people do not want the speed limit reduced any lower.

“Because of the increased traffic we have during the summer you are not going to get cars travelling along there at more than 25 mph.

“And motorists are abiding to the 30 mph limit now that we are seeing more and more people walking and cycling along that road.”

She won the backing of Cllr Yvonne O’Neill who argued that a reduction in speed could make all the difference in the event of an accident.

“Pedestrians or cyclists are less likely to incur major injuries in a 20 mph speed zone than if they were hit by a car travelling 10 mph faster,” she told colleagues.

Cllr Catrin Miles said a lot of people had been knocked off their bikes by passing vehicles, but only major accidents were reported.

“If drivers did adhere to the 30 mph speed limit we would be laughing, but unfortunately not all of them do,” she added.

“I fail to see how the imposition of a 20 mph zone would greatly impact on travel times from Poppit – safety to me is far more important than speed.”

And Cllr John Adams-Lewis pledged to support any measures that would increase road safety. “Drivers do not stick to 30 mph, unfortunately, and the sooner we get that pavement extended all the way the better,” he commented.

Town mayor Cllr Clive Davies said the ‘Twenty is Plenty’ initiative was high on the agenda of Welsh Government.

A Ceredigion County Council spokesperson confirmed St Dogmaels had been selected by the Welsh Government as a location for a pilot 20mph scheme prior to the planned changes to the national speed limits in 2023.

“Officers are liaising with colleagues in Pembrokeshire County Council regarding possible implications for the road on the Ceredigion side of the county boundary,” she added.

“In addition, we have submitted a grant funding application to the Welsh Government for a 20mph zone and footway at the Cardigan end of the road - the outcome of that bid is expected shortly.”