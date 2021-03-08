TWO mysterious mutant shellfish have been pulled out of Fishguard Bay in the last week and are now in the care of conservation charity, Sea Trust.
An enormous orange lobster, nicknamed Tango by the Sea Trust Team, and a three-clawed velvet swimming crab were both caught by local fisherman Len Walters in his lobster pots last week.
The unusually coloured lobster weighs in at 1.6 kilos while the velvet crab has grown a third claw on top of its regular two.
One of Sea Trust's supporters, Jo Hewitt, heard about the strange shellfish and asked Len if she could take them to the Ocean Lab for examination.
"She brought them in at the weekend and they are both really extraordinary creatures," said Sea Trust founder, Cliff Benson.
"The lobster weighs 1.6 kilos. We have seen a few lovely sky blue ones but no other orange ones ,we have called him Tango. It is probably just an odd colour variant."