Blue Gem Wind is looking at developing a second offshore wind farm, around 50 kms south west of the Pembrokeshire coastline.
The company has already received seabed rights for its trial project, the 96 MW test and demonstration Erebus project that is already in development.
This would comprise of between seven and 10 floating wind turbine generators located approximately 44 km southwest of the Pembrokeshire coastline delivering enough electricity to supply approximately 90,000 homes.
The joint venture between Total, one of the world’s largest energy companies, and Simply Blue Energy, has now submitted an environmental scoping report for Valorous, a proposed 300 MW floating offshore windfarm, to Natural Resources Wales.
This is the second floating offshore wind project being progressed by Blue Gem Wind in the Celtic Sea, with the proposed site approximately 50 km South West of the Pembrokeshire coastline.
It is named after HMS Valorous, a Royal Navy 20-gun Hermes-class post ship built in Pembroke Dock and launched in 1813. She was placed in commission in 1821 for service abroad in the Caribbean and Newfoundland.
“Blue Gem Wind is progressing its second floating offshore wind stepping stone project in the Celtic Sea,” said Mike Scott, project managing director.
“We believe moving from initial demonstration scale projects, to larger early-commercial developments, will help to capture the highest local supply chain content, and maximise knowledge transfer.
“We look forward to receiving feedback from Natural Resources Wales on the scoping report.”