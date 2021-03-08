A 46-YEAR-OLD Pembroke Dock man has been given a suspended prison sentence and put under a curfew for carrying sharp-bladed objects in a public place.
Edmund Quinn of The Dockyard appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court today, Monday March 8.
He admitted carrying a lock knife and a hedging tool at Pemberton Park, Llanelli on April 24.
Quinn had previously indicated that he was going to deny the charges, but changed his plea to guilty at today's court hearing.
Magistrates imposed a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.
They agreed on the suspension because time had lapsed since Quinn had a previous conviction of this type, and also because his daughter is about to give birth.
He was put under supervision for 12 months, the first three of which he will be under a 7pm-7am curfew at his home.
He was also ordered to pay costs of £300 to the Crown Prosecution Service and a surcharge to fund victim services of £128.