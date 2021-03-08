A trade union is asking the British public to take to their doorsteps and balconies to once again clap for NHS staff this week - but with a difference.

Trade union Unison is encouraging members of the public to join a mass ‘slow clap’ on Thursday (11 Mar) to protest the proposed one per cent pay rise for NHS staff.

The idea has been suggested as a gesture of support for NHS workers - a public protest in answer to the Government’s proposed “derisory” wage increase.

Last week, the Prime Minister said the Government has tried to give NHS staff “as much as we possibly can” after recommending a 1% pay rise.

Boris Johnson defended the decision, however, during a visit to a vaccination centre in Brent in north London.

Mr Johnson said: “I’m massively grateful to all NHS staff and indeed to social care workers who have been heroic throughout the pandemic.

“What we have done is try to give them as much as we can at the present time.

“The independent pay review body will obviously look at what we’ve proposed and come back.

“Don’t forget that there has been a public sector pay freeze, we’re in pretty tough times.”

‘It’s like the worst of austerity is back’

The Government came under scrutiny from unions and opposition parties this week after it was revealed that a one per cent pay rise had been recommended for NHS workers in England.

General Secretary of Unison, Christina McAnea, said: “Millions stood on doorsteps and clapped for health staff who’ve given their all. Let’s now stand up for their right to fair wages.

“Give the Chancellor a slow handclap for his miserly 1%. Times may be tough but this deal is below-inflation and derisory. It’s like the worst of austerity is back.

“NHS staff have worked throughout the darkest days in health service history. They were expecting a fair increase that reflects their exceptional efforts.

“Nurses, midwives, porters, cleaners and other health workers are upset, hurt and angry. There were 100,000 vacancies even before Covid hit. Now the health service will be losing staff quicker than they can recruit new ones.

“This offer isn’t just bad for staff. It’s bad for the NHS and the patients it cares for.”

‘Only a £3.50 per week pay rise’

The move to recommend a one per cent pay rise follows Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s announcement in last year’s spending review of a pay freeze for the majority of public sector workers outside the National Health Service.

Royal College of Nursing General Secretary, Dame Donna Kinnair said the increase would amount to just £3.50 a week in take home pay for experienced nurses.

“This is pitiful and bitterly disappointing. The Government is dangerously out of touch with nursing staff, NHS workers and the public,” she said.

“Nobody would think that is fair in the middle of a pandemic and it will do nothing to prevent the exodus from nursing.”