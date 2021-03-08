McDonald’s is giving customers in the UK 30% off everything on their menu for today only.

The amazing offer is the latest from ‘McDonald’s Monday’, which will be available all day today (Monday 8 March) ending at closing time.

So, you can enjoy all your favourites for less, with 30% off all menu items, all day – from breakfast, right through to lunch and dinner.

Whether it’s a Sausage & Egg McMuffin for your mate, a Happy Meal for the kids, or a Big Mac to fill that hankering, with 30% off all day, you can afford to treat your nearest and dearest too.

McDonald’s breakfast is available from 6am-11am and the lunchtime menu is available from 11am daily.

The McDonald’s Monday 30% off deal is available exclusively on the My McDonald’s App.

Fans of the fast food chain should keep their eyes open for deals every Monday on the app where there has already been a number of fantastic deals.

For instance, McDonald’s has recently offered customers the McDonald’s Triple Cheeseburgers and McChicken Sandwiches for 99p.

To take advantage of the offer, all you have to do is simply download the app here to treat yourself to the latest offer and keep your eye on out for more amazing McDonald’s Monday deals announced on the app each week.

The app is available on both iOS and Android devices.

McDonald’s restaurants have now re-opened for walk-in takeaway and customers can still order via the Drive-thru, McDelivery and Click & Serve using the My McDonald’s App.