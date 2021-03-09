A WEATHER warning for wind tomorrow, Wednesday March 10 and Thursday March 11, has been issued by the Met Office.
The whole of Wales and the majority of England looks set for strong winds, reaching gale force at times.
The winds, accompanied by heavy and blustery showers, may bring some disruption.
The forecaster has put a yellow weather warning in place from 9pm on Wednesday to 3pm on Thursday.
The warning states: "Strong and gusty winds are likely to develop on Wednesday evening and continue into Thursday across England and Wales.
"Gusts of 50-55 mph are possible inland, especially close to showers.
"Gusts may reach 60-70 mph on coasts and hills, especially in the west, before gradually easing on Thursday afternoon."
The wind is forecast to be at its strongest in the early hours of Thursday, with speeds of up to 64mph predicted for some parts of Pembrokeshire.