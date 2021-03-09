POLICE Community Support Officers (PCSOS) are going to be celebrated as part of Dyfed-Powys Police force this week.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, March 10, the public will be introduced via social media to Lowri Evans and Josh Chapman who are PCSOs for Dyfed-Powys Police.

The officers have received commendations from the Chief Constable for a range of activities including: community engagement, dealing with suicide attempts, detaining suspects, and giving life-saving aid.

Joshua said: "The thing I enjoy most about this job, is the fact you never know what you’re going to be dealing with. Each day and each incident we deal with is different."

Josh Chapman

Josh was also commended for his decision to raise awareness of Hate Crime in a video targeted at their Llanelli Rural community via the team Twitter account. The account had over 1,000 local followers, and videos had previously been successful to share information and raise awareness, as followers would retweet and engage with them.

Lowri Evans is a member of the Llanelli Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT). She has worked for Dyfed-Powys Police for five years – but was a call handler in the Force Communication Centre for the first two years, and has been a PCSO in Llanelli for the past three years.

Lowri Evans

Lowri is being celebrated for all of her work including her part in protecting the NHS and saving lives within her patch.

Lowri said:

"I love being a PCSO – as cliché as it sounds it gives me the opportunity to really help people in the community I serve."

The Welsh Government has funded PCSOs across Wales since 2011, and in the recent budget the support for PCSOs was extended to 2021-22.

The Deputy Minister and Chief Whip, Jane Hutt said: "PCSOs have made a huge difference right across Wales throughout the Covid-19 pandemic response by helping to tackle local concerns and supporting the most vulnerable people in our communities. I want to applaud and celebrate the work they have done."