RESIDENTS in Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire who think someone is selling illegal tobacco can now report it anonymously, thanks to a new campaign.
Trading Standards Wales has joined forces with the charity Crimestoppers to provide a new service, which enables members of the public to anonymously provide valuable information to help keep communities safe and healthy.
It is one of five issues that Trading Standards Wales and Crimestoppers are working together on, to encourage members of the public to anonymously provide information on concerns they might have.
Anyone with information on doorstep crime, sale of age-restricted products, counterfeit goods and rogue trading is urged to come forward.
Helen Picton, Chair of Trading Standards Wales, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Crimestoppers and giving members of the public a way to report these crimes anonymously.
“Illegal tobacco is causing harm to communities across Wales, and the sale of it supports organised crime and keeps money away from vital services. It also encourages smokers to continue smoking and encourages children to try smoking.
“If you think someone is selling illegal tobacco, you can help stop the harm it’s causing by reporting it to Crimestoppers. Your information can help keep communities across Wales safe and healthy.”
Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, or visit http://crimestoppers-uk.org.