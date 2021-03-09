It's 'Free Wills Month' and the Pembrokeshire Coast Trust are offering a free service, where the public can write their own wills.
This offer will help people in Pembrokeshire create a will in around 15 minutes, either over the phone or online.
Due to covid-19 restrictions 2020 saw a 267% rise in people writing their wills, which is one of the reasons why the Trust are setting up this service.
To create this scheme the Trust partnered with the UK's largest will provider Farewill.
Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Trust Chair, Elsa Davies LVO said: "We hope you will consider a gift once your loved ones are provided for, but you don’t have to include a gift in your will to the Trust to take advantage of the offer.
“Gifts in wills help us to continue to support projects in conservation, education, culture and our coastline across the National Park. By taking these small steps now, you can help make a big impact and help safeguard the National Park for years to come."
Farewill’s 2020 trend report has revealed more than £150 million was pledged to charity in 2020 with around 1 in 5 wills including a gift to a charity, a 28% increase on 2019.
Visit the Pembrokeshire Coast Farewill site, to create your own will now. Or alternatively ring 02045382352.