One million people across Wales have had at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, meaning almost 40 per cent of the adult population now have a level of protection from Covid-19.

Today’s March 9 data shows 1,007,391 people - or four in 10 adults - have received at least their first dose.

192,030 have also had their second dose, equating to 1,199,421 doses administered altogether within the first 13 weeks of Wales’ vaccination programme.

Following an anticipated dip in supplies over the past few weeks, Wales is shortly going to see a significant increase again.

Expected supplies should see the availability of around 200,000 vaccinations over the course of the next couple of weeks – with around 30,000 a day being administered.

This includes second doses for the many more people due to receive theirs in the coming weeks, and supplies for this have been planned for too.

An update to the Vaccination Strategy for Wales was published at the end of February and this brought forward two key target dates and also sets out plans for the next phase of roll-out.

It was recently announced that Wales aims to have offered vaccinations to every eligible adult by July 31, as long as supply is maintained.

Health Minister Vaughan Gething said: “To be able to say that one in four adults in Wales have now had at least their first dose of the vaccine is a truly incredible testament to the hard work of everyone involved in the roll-out of this life-changing vaccine.

“We have seen an incredible level of up-take so far and my thanks go to every person who has done their bit for this national effort. It is crucial these high levels of uptake are maintained and I would urge everyone to take up their offer - every single dose really does count. Each is a step closer to opening up our society, a step closer to a brighter future and our ‘new normal’.

“We do however need to reiterate that even if you have had your jab, please keep to the social distancing and hygiene measures we’ve become accustom to over the past year - everyone’s efforts to keep this virus at bay are so vitally important.”

Although vaccination greatly reduces the risk of severe Covid, we are still learning about how the vaccine affects transmission of the virus and someone could still pass it on even after being vaccinated.

Once someone has had the vaccine however they should still follow the same steps to keep themselves and Wales safe; wearing a mask, keeping a 2m distance, washing their hands regularly and keeping rooms as well ventilated as possible.

All eligible adults will be invited to for an appointment when it is their turn – please do not call local health services, unless asked to do so.