TENBY Camera Club has won through to represent Wales after coming out top in the recent Ace of Clubs competition.
This saw 13 talented Welsh clubs compete via Zoom, with the top two going on to fly the flag for Wales in the UK-wide Photographic Alliance of Great Britain battle.
Thirty entries from each club, scored by three eminent judges, led to an exciting and closely-fought competition, in which Tenby Camera Club members were thrilled to gain first place.
Three Tenby members were awarded a maximum score.
They were Charlie Kidd, who won a bronze medal for his Cuckoo and Robin Confrontation; Dave Lewis, who was awarded a ribbon for his canine action image, Catch Me If You Can and Dave Bolton, whose evocative The Orphanage was a judge’s choice.
In second place was Gwynfa Camera Club. who also qualified to represent Wales, with Afan Nedd Camera Club in a worthy third place.
The club recently held an adapted for Zoom competition, The Fourtograph, with the themes of Reflections, Circles, Paths and Abstract.
The images were scrutinised and scored by the Zoom audience of club members, who viewed a super selection of images, with some great interpretation of the themes.
Category winners were: Reflections, Cheryl Hewitt with Emperor; Circles, Dave Bolton with Little Smiler; Paths, Paul Richards with Gannet Flight Paths and Abstract, Dave Bolton with Behind the Mask.
For more information, see www.tenbyanddistrictcameraclub.org