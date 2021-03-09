Ten new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area – none in Ceredigion – according to today’s figures (Tuesday, March 9).

Today’s Public Health Wales figures show eight new cases in Carmarthenshire, two in Pembrokeshire and zero in Ceredigion.

Across Wales, 166 new cases have been confirmed and three new suspected Covid-19 deaths have also been reported.

The total number of cases in Wales is now 205,368, with 5,406 deaths.

Two new deaths were recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total standing at 463 throughout the pandemic.

The total number of cases across the three counties is now 15,577 – 10,527 in Carmarthenshire, 3,318 in Pembrokeshire and 1,732 in Ceredigion.

There have been 5,590 tests carried out since the last report.

Across Wales, 1,007,391 have received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 192,030 the second.

In Hywel Dda the health board has administered 130,152 vaccinations up to March 3 – 12,869 over the last seven days.

There have been 56,714 first doses, 4,345 second doses administered in Carmarthenshire, 39,146 first doses, 2,488 second doses in Pembrokeshire and 21,780 first doses and 1,348 second does in Ceredigion.

Dr Giri Shankar, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said:

“We are delighted that more than a million people have now received a first dose of the safe and effective Coronavirus vaccine in Wales.

“We encourage everyone, whatever their background, social demographic and ethnicity, to have the vaccine when they are offered it. We also stress the importance of seeking information from a trusted source such as Public Health Wales, the Welsh Government, or your local health board or GP.

“The weekly incidence of COVID-19 infections is now below 50 cases per 100,000 population in more than half of the local authorities in Wales, with the overall rate at 43.9 cases per 100,000.

“This does vary between local authority areas and therefore we remind the public that Level 4 restrictions are still in place. You should stay at home, work from home if you can, wear a face covering where required, wash your hands regularly and stay two metres from anyone you do not live with.

“We remind everyone that four people from two different households are now able to meet outdoors for socially distanced local exercise. However, please remember this is solely for the purpose of exercise and that individuals should remain at a social distance, and that this guidance doesn’t apply to private gardens.

“Coronavirus cases by variant in Wales are reported on the UK Government website. The dominant strain in Wales is the Kent variant, and there is currently no evidence of widespread community transmission of other Variants of Concern in Wales.

“The Welsh Government has announced that the revised vaccine strategy will mean that every eligible adult in Wales will be offered a first dose by the end of July. In addition, adults with severe or profound learning disabilities, and those with any mental illness that causes severe functional impairment, will be invited for vaccination as part of the JCVI priority group six, and the Welsh Government has published guidance on identifying eligible individuals in these groups and how to support them to take up their vaccine offers.

“The Welsh Government also announced an expansion of workplace and community testing, with workplaces with more than 50 employees now eligible for support to regularly test their workforce, helping to reduce the spread of the virus and allowing them to operate safely.

“As primary school children aged three to seven years in foundation phase returned to face-to-face learning, we thank parents for their perseverence during the winter.

“We need your continued support to control the spread of Coronavirus, so please do not send your child to school if they are unwell, even if you are not sure if they have Coronavirus. Please continue to work from home if at all possible.

“When you take your child to school, always keep your distance from other parents, wear a face covering, and don’t stay around and chat. Please don’t invite other children or their parents to your home to play or stay, even outdoors, and even if they are in the same bubble at school.

“Make sure your child understands the importance of washing their hands regularly.

“Restrictions on UK and international travel remain in place. More information on current travel guidance is available on the Welsh Government website.

“If you or a member of your household develop a cough, fever or change in sense of taste or smell, you must self-isolate immediately and book a free Coronavirus test, either by calling 119 or by visiting www.gov.wales/getting-tested-coronavirus-covid-19.”

Datganiad: Diweddarwyd 12yh Dydd Mawrth 9 Mawrth 2021

Dywedodd Dr Giri Shankar, Cyfarwyddwr Digwyddiad ar gyfer yr ymateb i’r achos o’r Coronafeirws Newydd (COVID-19) yn Iechyd Cyhoeddus Cymru:

“Rydym wrth ein boddau bod dros filiwn o bobl yng Nghymru bellach wedi derbyn eu dos cyntaf o’r brechlyn diogel ac effeithiol sy’n diogelu rhag Coronafeirws.

“Rydym yn annog pawb, beth bynnag fo’u cefndir, eu demograffeg gymdeithasol a’u hethnigrwydd, i gael y brechlyn pan gynigir ef. Rydym hefyd yn pwysleisio pwysigrwydd cael gwybodaeth o ffynhonnell ddibynadwy megis Iechyd Cyhoeddus Cymru, Llywodraeth Cymru, neu’ch bwrdd iechyd lleol neu bractis meddyg teulu.

“Mae nifer yr achosion wythnosol o heintiau COVID-19 bellach yn is na 50 achos i bob 100,000 o’r boblogaeth mewn mwy na hanner yr awdurdodau lleol yng Nghymru, ac mae’r gyfradd gyffredinol yn 43.9 achos i bob 100,000.

“Mae hyn yn amrywio rhwng ardaloedd awdurdodau lleol ac felly rydym yn atgoffa’r cyhoedd bod cyfyngiadau Lefel 4 yn dal i fod ar waith. Dylech chi aros gartref, gweithio gartref os gallwch chi, gwisgo gorchudd wyneb lle bo angen, golchi’ch dwylo’n rheolaidd, ac aros dau fetr oddi wrth unrhyw un nad ydych chi’n byw gyda nhw.

“Rydym yn atgoffa pawb bod pedwar o bobl o ddwy aelwyd wahanol bellach yn gallu cwrdd yn yr awyr agored ar gyfer ymarfer corff yn lleol, gan gadw pellter cymdeithasol. Fodd bynnag, cofiwch mai at ddibenion ymarfer corff yn unig y mae hyn ac y dylai unigolion gadw pellter cymdeithasol, ac nad yw’r canllawiau hyn yn berthnasol i erddi preifat.

“Adroddir am achosion o’r Coronafeirws fesul amrywiolyn yng Nghymru ar wefan Llywodraeth y DU. Y straen amlycaf yng Nghymru yw amrywiolyn Caint ac, ar hyn o bryd, nid oes tystiolaeth bod Amrywiolynnau sy’n Peri Pryder yn trosglwyddo’n eang yng nghymunedau Cymru.

“Mae Llywodraeth Cymru wedi cyhoeddi y bydd y strategaeth frechu ddiwygiedig yn golygu y bydd pob oedolyn cymwys yng Nghymru yn cael cynnig dos cyntaf erbyn diwedd mis Gorffennaf. Yn ogystal, bydd oedolion ag anableddau dysgu difrifol neu ddwys, a’r rhai ag unrhyw salwch meddwl sy’n achosi nam swyddogaethol difrifol, yn cael eu gwahodd i gael eu brechu fel rhan o grŵp blaenoriaeth chwech y Cyd-bwyllgor ar Imiwneiddio a Brechu, ac mae Llywodraeth Cymru wedi cyhoeddi canllawiau ar nodi unigolion cymwys yn y grwpiau hyn a sut i’w cefnogi i dderbyn eu cynigion i gael eu brechu.

“Cyhoeddodd Llywodraeth Cymru hefyd y bydd yn ehangu profion yn y gweithle ac yn y gymuned. Bydd gweithleoedd gyda mwy na 50 o weithwyr bellach yn gymwys i gael cymorth i brofi eu gweithluoedd yn rheolaidd. Bydd hyn yn helpu i leihau lledaeniad y feirws ac yn caniatáu iddynt weithredu’n ddiogel.

“Gan fod plant ysgolion cynradd sydd rhwng tair a saith oed yn y cyfnod sylfaen wedi dychwelyd i ddysgu wyneb yn wyneb, rydym yn diolch i rieni am eu dyfalbarhad yn ystod y gaeaf.

“Mae arnom angen eich cefnogaeth barhaus i reoli lledaeniad y Coronafeirws, felly peidiwch ag anfon eich plentyn i’r ysgol os yw’n sâl, hyd yn oed os nad ydych yn siŵr a oes ganddo’r Coronafeirws. Parhewch i weithio gartref os oes modd o gwbl.

“Pan fyddwch yn mynd â’ch plentyn i’r ysgol, cadwch bellter oddi wrth rieni eraill ar bob adeg, gwisgwch orchudd wyneb a pheidiwch ag aros o gwmpas i siarad. Peidiwch â gwahodd plant eraill na’u rhieni i’ch cartref i chwarae neu i aros, hyd yn oed yn yr awyr agored a hyd yn oed os ydynt yn yr un swigen yn yr ysgol

“Sicrhewch fod eich plentyn yn deall pwysigrwydd golchi dwylo yn rheolaidd.

“Mae cyfyngiadau ar deithio yn y DU ac yn rhyngwladol yn parhau i fod ar waith. Mae rhagor o wybodaeth am y canllawiau teithio cyfredol ar gael ar wefan Llywodraeth Cymru.

“Os byddwch chi neu aelod o’ch aelwyd yn datblygu peswch, twymyn neu newid i synnwyr blasu neu arogli, rhaid i chi hunanynysu ar unwaith ac archebu prawf Coronafeirws am ddim, naill ai drwy ffonio 119 neu drwy ymweld â https://llyw.cymru/cael-prawf-coronafeirws-covid-19.”