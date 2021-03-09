Visions for a new and improved Pembroke Dock Railway Station are soon to be discussed.
On Wednesday, March 24 a free zoom meeting will be held from 1-3pm. In the virtual meeting hosted by South West Wales Connected, the public can express their ideas and concerns for the station.
The meeting will focus on how to make the space greener, cleaner, and more friendly. The leaders are asking people with businesses and organisations nearby to contribute to the discussion, alongside local residents with unique ideas.
Plans to bring these visions to life have been funded through the organisation '4theRegion'. This organisation was given a grant through the Community Changemaker Fund, which aims to support local people and organisations who want to drive positive local change in communities along the South West Wales rail network.
Dawn Lyle, Chair of 4theRegion, said:
"We know that local people living in communities are best placed to know what’s needed – not top-down interventions. That’s why we’re delighted to be able to help make these grants available for “real people!"
Haverfordwest railway station already had a vision meeting last October. The meeting was attended by town council member Stella Hooper, and other key stakeholders, and residents from the Haverfordwest community.
Haverfordwest meeting ideas.
To attend the Pembroke Dock shared vision meeting, just register online for free at 'eventbrite'.