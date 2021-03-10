The owners of a Martletwy pub and campsite can replace a caravan with a dwelling following planning approval.
Pembrokeshire County Council’s planning committee unanimously approved the application at the Snooty Fox to replace a caravan, which gained lawful development rights in 2019, with a single storey house in the pub grounds.
The certificate was issued as the caravan and its garden, with decking, has been in residential use for more than 10 years.
The Snooty Fox includes a public house, function room and campsite to the north east of Martletwy, and to the west of Cross Hands.
A three bedroom house, described as “modest scale, design and appearance” with entrance lobby, lounge/kitchen/diner, and bathroom with render walls and slate roof, was approved, in the same position of the existing caravan.
The application was recommended for approval as its failure to comply with policies related to residential development in the countryside was outweighed by the lawful development rights in place for the caravan.