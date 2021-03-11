The latest phase of marine energy testing in the Haven waterway has been given planning permission in addition to its marine licence.

Marine Energy Wales and Pembrokeshire Coastal Forum’s application for an off-shore marine energy testing site was unanimously approved by the council’s planning committee on Tuesday (March 9).

The committee heard that it would not normally be necessary to get planning permission as well as a marine licence from Natural Resources Wales but at the proposed site of Warrior Way was “peculiar” as the authority’s boundary extended to the mid channel of the Haven.

An area of around 10 hectares will be used as a marine energy test site for the development of marine energy projects and is one of eight META (Marine Energy Testing Areas) proposed as part of the Swansea Bay City Deal.

It is located near the Pembrokeshire Science and Technology Park, south east of Pembroke Ferry, and at the mouth of Cosheston Pill.

The equipment used would be no higher than two metres, but the committee heard that it is more likely to be placed on the water surface, and it is not considered to have a significant visual impact.

The “non-grid connected” testing areas allow for deployment and testing of devices, components and sub-assemblies, ancillary activities and equipment,” a planning report states.

Cllr Brian Hall said he moved approval “with pleasure” for the plan, with Cllr Tony Wilcox adding the additional jobs created and green energy development made it a “win, win.”

Approval is delegated to the chief planning officer to grant once discussions about lighting conditions are resolved.